Canucks: Amid Line Shakeups, Sasson, Bains, & Gallagher Remain Solid Together

The Canucks’ fourth line has moved around a bit through the team’s start to the 2026–27 season, though one of Sasson, Bains, and Gallagher have typically been part of whatever grouping skates those minutes. Of the 144:46 minutes he’s played in this season, Sasson has skated with Bains for 53:24 of them. 60:57 of them have been spent on a line with Gallagher. Bains and Gallagher, who have played in 99:36 and 104:48 minutes together respectively, have spent nearly half of their total ice-time on the season together (50:58).