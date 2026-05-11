Canucks’ Filip Hronek Will Suit Up For His Sixth-Career IIHF World Championship In 2026
Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek will skate in his sixth-career IIHF World Championship come May 15.
Vancouver Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek has his status for the 2026 IIHF World Championship cleared up yesterday. While he was initially named to Czechia’s training camp roster, an injury sustained during the Fortuna Hockey Games has sidelined him for the remainder of the tournament.
On Sunday, when Czechia released their official roster for this year’s tournament, the defenceman’s name wound up on the list. This means Hronek will be skating in his sixth-career World Championship this year and his second consecutive one.
Hronek has represented Czechia five different times at the IIHF World Championship — in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2025 — and wore an ‘A’ on his jersey during the 2021 and 2025 tournaments. In 2019, he was named the tournament’s best defenceman after putting up three goals and eight assists in 10 games.
Hronek won his first World Championship medal in 2022, taking home bronze after losing 6–1 to Team Canada in the semi-finals and beating Team USA 8–4 for third-place.
As well as five World Championships and one Olympic Games, Hronek has also participated in two U20 World Junior Championships for Czechia. He put up two assists in five games in 2016 as well as two goals and two assists in five games in 2017.
If Hronek does end up playing in this year’s World Championship, it will be his second time representing Czechia in international competition this season. In February, he joined his country at the 2026 Winter Olympics, recording five assists in Czechia’s five-game medal campaign. Hronek and his team were eliminated in the quarter-finals, losing 4–3 in overtime to Team Canada.
Czechia will begin their 2026 IIHF World Championship with a matchup against Denmark on May 15 at 11:20 am PT.
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