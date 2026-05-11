New Report Indicates That The Sedins Will Be Taking On A Bigger Role With The Canucks

"It looks like the Sedins, I said this morning on the Pod that they've been asked, said Friedman. "It looks like that is going to happen. That they're going to take a bigger role. I can't say 100% certainty yet, but after we reported this morning, it sounds like they are preparing for that. I don't know how it is all going to work but I think what we are all trying to figure out here, who is going to be the head of the hockey operations. I think we are getting close to deciding. It looks like it is going to be either (Ryan) Johnson or (Evan) Gold. Also, will there be any other changes to their front office? I think we are going to get some clarity this week.