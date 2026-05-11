New Report Indicates That The Sedins Will Be Taking On A Bigger Role With The Canucks
Daniel and Henrik Sedin are currently part of the Vancouver Canucks' Player Development team.
It appears that Daniel and Henrik Sedin are set to receive promotions within the Vancouver Canucks front office. During an appearance on The Fan Hockey Show, Elliotte Friedman reported that the Hall of Famers will most likely be given bigger roles in the organization moving forward. The Sedins are currently part of the Player Development team, and are often at practice in either Abbotsford or Vancouver.
"It looks like the Sedins, I said this morning on the Pod that they've been asked, said Friedman. "It looks like that is going to happen. That they're going to take a bigger role. I can't say 100% certainty yet, but after we reported this morning, it sounds like they are preparing for that. I don't know how it is all going to work but I think what we are all trying to figure out here, who is going to be the head of the hockey operations. I think we are getting close to deciding. It looks like it is going to be either (Ryan) Johnson or (Evan) Gold. Also, will there be any other changes to their front office? I think we are going to get some clarity this week.
Friedman's report has been echoed by multiple insiders, including Irfaan Gaffar, who wrote on social media, "Elliotte is right. Daniel and Henrik Sedin were offered larger front office roles with the Vancouver Canucks and accepted over the weekend. The structure of what they are trying to do is starting to take shape."
Daniel and Henrik have been with the Canucks in an off-ice capacity since 2021. As mentioned, they often split their time between attending practices and games at both the AHL and NHL levels. Vancouver's front office will look very different in 2026-27, as Jim Rutherford has already announced his plans to shift to an advisory role after the 2026 NHL Draft.
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