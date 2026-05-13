Canucks Prospect Gabriel Chiarot Headed To The 2026 Memorial Cup

The Kitchener Rangers have qualified for the 2026 Memorial Cup.
Gabriel Chiarot is headed to the 2026 Memorial Cup. The Vancouver Canucks prospect booked his spot in the tournament as the Kitchener Rangers will represent the OHL. The Rangers swept the Barrie Colts in the OHL Final, with Chiarot scoring a shorthanded goal in Game 4.
Chiarot had a productive playoffs for Kitchener. In 18 games, the 2025 sixth-round pick scored five goals while recording 11 points. Chiarot, who is already signed to an ELC by the Canucks, was traded from the Brampton Steelheads to the Rangers at the 2026 OHL deadline for eight draft and the playing rights of Adam Valentini.
The 2026 Memorial Cup will kick off on May 22 from Kelowna. The first game with feature two Vancouver prospects going head-to-head, as Chiarot and Kitchener will take on Parker Alcos and the Kelowna Rockets. All games during the tournament will be broadcast on TSN.
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