Abbotsford Canucks Win First Western Conference Final Game In Franchise History: One Year Ago Today

Abbotsford turned on the jets in the third period to try and escape with the win, putting 15 shots on Stars goaltender Rémi Poirier compared to the nine that Šilovs faced. By the time Christian Wolanin tucked the game-winner past Poirier just under six minutes into overtime, Abbotsford had put together a 46-shot performance. Phil Di Giuseppe led the way for his team with a grand total of 10 shots on goal throughout the game.