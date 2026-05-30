Abbotsford Canucks Win First Western Conference Final Game In Franchise History: One Year Ago Today

One year ago today, the Abbotsford Canucks registered their first-ever Calder Cup Western Conference Final win.
Welcome to the 2025 Calder Cup Throwback Series. Throughout the course of April, May, and June, we’ll be looking back at some of the biggest moments in the Abbotsford Canucks’ Calder Cup championship run from 2025.
One year ago today, Abbotsford kicked off their first-ever Calder Cup Western Conference Final appearance with an exciting 3–2 overtime win against the Texas Stars on home-ice. With Abbotsford (44–24–2–2) finishing the regular season with a better record than the Stars (43–26–3–0), the AHL Canucks ended up with the home-ice advantage throughout the series — hence why they were able to boh open and close the Conference Final at the Rogers Forum.
It was former Canucks prospect Kole Lind who opened the scoring for this series, beating Abbotsford goaltender Artūrs Šilovs less than 10 minutes into the first period. Texas’ lead didn’t last long, however, as Guillaume Brisebois tied the game late in the first before Ty Mueller gave Abbotsford the 2–1 lead in the second period. Antonio Stranges scored for Texas to keep the game even at two goals apiece.
Abbotsford turned on the jets in the third period to try and escape with the win, putting 15 shots on Stars goaltender Rémi Poirier compared to the nine that Šilovs faced. By the time Christian Wolanin tucked the game-winner past Poirier just under six minutes into overtime, Abbotsford had put together a 46-shot performance. Phil Di Giuseppe led the way for his team with a grand total of 10 shots on goal throughout the game.
Only a couple of days after their Game 1 win, Abbotsford would go on to record one of their stingiest efforts of the post-season — a 1–0 win that gave Šilovs his fifth shutout of the playoffs. The AHL Canucks would then return to the Forum on June 6 to close out the series in six games.
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