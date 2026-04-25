Canucks Prospect Safonov Thriving In The KHL

Ilya Safonov is having a strong playoffs with Ak Bars Kazan.
One player Vancouver Canucks fans have not heard about in a while is forward Ilya Safonov. The 24-year-old was acquired by the organization back in June from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations. While Safonov did attend Canucks Development Camp last off-season, he has yet to play a game for Vancouver at any level.
The decision to stay in Russia has paid off for Safonov, as he had his best season with Ak Bars Kazan. In 68 regular-season games, the 6'4" center scored 16 goals while recording 33 points. He also helped Ak Bars Kazan qualify for the KHL playoffs as the third seed in their conference.
As for the post-season, Safonov appears to have kicked his game into high gear. As of writing, he has points in four-straight games and is up to seven in 10 playoff games. Ak Bars Kazan is currently in the Conference Final, where they hold a 1-0 series lead over Metallurg Magnitogorsk.
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