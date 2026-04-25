One Canucks Player Featured In The Hockey News' Top 100 NHLers Of 2026

The Hockey News recently released its Top 100 players issue for 2026.
Every year, The Hockey News releases its top 100 NHL players for the year. Unsurprisingly, Connor McDavid ranks first, with Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov rounding out the top three. As for Vancouver Canucks content, only one player made the list, with Filip Hronek ranking 73rd.
Hronek falls between Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim at 72nd and Dallas Stars' Esa Lindell at 74th. The 28-year-old played in all 82 games this season and recorded a career-high 49 points. As for some notable former Canucks captains on the list, Quinn Hughes was the second-highest-ranked defenceman at eighth overall, while Bo Horvat finished 87th on the list.
The newest addition of The Hockey News magazine can be ordered here. Yearly subscriptions include access to the Archive, which features every edition since 1947. The latest edition also includes stories from the PWHL, which will begin its playoffs on March 30, 2026.
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