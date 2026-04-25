Former Canucks In 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Šilovs Looks To Save The Penguins' Season
Former Canucks Calder Cup MVP Artūrs Šilovs is expected to draw in for the Penguins in Game 4 against the Flyers.
Former Vancouver Canucks goaltender Artūrs Šilovs will start in what is shaping up to be a sudden-death playoff elimination game for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins have dropped their first three games of their first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers and could be eliminated with a loss tonight.
Šilovs has an extensive recent history of performing excellently when his teams need them most, which could ultimately make the difference tonight. In 2023, Šilovs registered a 7–3–0 record and .921 SV% at the IIHF World Championship to win Latvia their first-ever Bronze medal at the tournament.
The former Canucks goaltender’s history of clutch performances only continues from there. The goaltender backstopped the Canucks to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs back in 2024, even pulling off his first career playoff shutout in Vancouver’s series-clinching win against the Nashville Predators.
In the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, Šilovs recorded five shutouts and a 2.01 GAA to help the Abbotsford Canucks win their first AHL Championship in franchise history. The goaltender was named the AHL Playoff MVP for his performance in the post-season.
The Penguins have not showcased their best efforts since the post-season began. While they narrowly lost Game 1 by a score of 3–2, since then, each of their losses have been by three goals. Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled for 5:00 pm PT.
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