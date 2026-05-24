'They've Been Great Ever Since I Met Them': Canucks Prospect Parker Alcos Discusses The Sedin Twins, Manny Malhotra & More

Parker Alcos is currently playing for the Kelowna Rockets at the 2026 Memorial Cup.
Parker Alcos is looking to end his CHL career with a Memorial Cup championship. The Vancouver Canucks prospect is currently playing for the Kelowna Rockets, who are hosting the historic tournament. As for next season, Alcos has already committed to the NCAA, where he will be attending Quinnipiac University.
Alcos is one of a handful of Vancouver's prospects headed to the NCAA next season. When asked by The Hockey News about the decision, the 19-year-old said, "I just think it's going to be a good way to develop my game overall and help me switch over to pro just that much easier." Quinnipiac University is expected to have a strong roster in 2026-27, with multiple NHL-drafted players already committed to the program.
As for the Canucks, there have been some significant changes within the organization. Vancouver recently promoted Ryan Johnson to General Manager while also naming Henrik and Daniel Sedin as co-Presidents of Hockey Operations. Alcos was asked about his interactions with the Sedin and what they were like as Development Coaches.
"They've been great ever since I met them. They've been super nice, helping me develop on and off the ice. Just overall, It's been great working with them."
The Canucks also made a coaching change as they fired Adam Foote and his staff. One of he favourites to land the job is current Head Coach of the Abbotsford Canucks, Manny Malhotra. Like the Sedins, Alcos has also worked with Malhotra over the last few years at both development and training camp.
"Yeah, obviously he had a lengthy career and has experience under his belt. I just think every little detail that he mentioned, and every different habit that he was telling us, just to take it to heart and know that it's coming from a really strong player."
Vancouver is currently in a rebuild, which means plenty of opportunity for young players. The Canucks have already seen defenders like Zeev Buium, Tom Willander and Elias Pettersson make the jump to the NHL, while Victor Mancini, Kirill Kudryavtsev and Sawyer Mynio may not be long for the AHL. For Alcos, he has been watching some of his future teammates and looking for traits he can add to his own game.
"I think overall, all the D, they've made that jump to the NHL, so they've been doing something right. I think just taking little bits of everyone to try to put into my own game. It's been a big factor."
Ever since being drafted, Alcos has been getting advice from the organization on his development. The 6'4", 185 lbs right-shot defender is known as a defensive defenseman who can impact the transition game. When asked about his conversations with Vancouver's development staff, Alcos shared what the Canucks want him to focus on.
"I just think being hard to play against would be the best one. Just making sure there's contact, and just kind of being an a--hole to play against."
How Alcos develops at the NCAA level will be worth keeping an eye on. He has found success at the WHL level, and as mentioned, is looking to end his CHL career with a championship. Alcos and the Rockets have two games remaining in the round-robin at the 2026 Memorial Cup as they take on the Chicoutimi Saguenéens on May 24 and the Everett Silvertips on May 27.
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