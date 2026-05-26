Canucks Prospects At The 2026 Memorial Cup: Gabriel Chiarot Scores In Kitchener’s 6–2 Win Against Everett

Canucks prospect Gabriel Chiarot registered two points in the Kitchener Rangers' 6-2 win against the Everett Silvertips.
The Kitchener Rangers are officially the first team to record two wins at the 2026 Memorial Cup. The 2026 OHL champions won their second game of the tournament on Monday night, doing so by a score of 6–2 against the WHL champion Everett Silvertips, with Vancouver Canucks prospect Gabriel Chiarot factoring into the scoring for Kitchener.
Kitchener opened the tournament with a dominant 5–0 win against Canucks prospect Parker Alcos and the Kelowna Rockets, repeating a similar goal output in their second game of the competition.
On Monday, Nashville Predators prospect Cameron Reid got the scoring started for Kitchener three minutes into the first period, with Rangers forward Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) finding the back of the net on the power play by the 10-minute mark.
From there, Everett scored back-to-back to tie the game at two goals apiece. Matias Vanhanen, a 2026 Draft prospect, found the back of the net for Everett on the power play. Forward Rylan Gould scored the game-tying goal for the Silvertips by the eight-minute mark of the second period.
It didn’t take long for Kitchener to retake the lead after Everett’s comeback. Forward Christian Humphreys scored the game-winner for the Rangers, giving Reid the second of what would ultimately be four points on the night.
Chiarot, who made an impact during Kitchener’s first game of the tournament but didn’t end up getting on the scoresheet, collected two points during his team’s win against Everett. The Canucks prospect scored the Rangers’ fourth goal of the game near the midway point of the second period, curling around the back of the net and tucking the puck past Silvertips goaltender Anders Miller to score his first of the tournament. Later on, he assisted on the 6–2 goal scored by forward Cameron Arquette.
Kitchener is back in action on Tuesday night at 6:00 pm PT, taking on the QMJHL champion Chicoutimi Sagueneéns in their final game of the round-robin. On Wednesday at 6:00 pm PT, Alcos and Kelowna will play Everett in the final game of the round-robin.
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