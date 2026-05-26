Canucks Prospects At The 2026 Memorial Cup: Gabriel Chiarot Scores In Kitchener’s 6–2 Win Against Everett

Chiarot, who made an impact during Kitchener’s first game of the tournament but didn’t end up getting on the scoresheet, collected two points during his team’s win against Everett. The Canucks prospect scored the Rangers’ fourth goal of the game near the midway point of the second period, curling around the back of the net and tucking the puck past Silvertips goaltender Anders Miller to score his first of the tournament. Later on, he assisted on the 6–2 goal scored by forward Cameron Arquette.