Canucks Räty Invited To Finland's 2026 World Championship Camp

Aatu Räty recorded 14 points in 66 games for the Vancouver Canucks this season.
It appears that Aatu Räty's season is not over just yet. The Vancouver Canucks center has been invited to join Finland's selection camp ahead of the 2026 World Championship. Finland will play in multiple tournaments before heading to Switzerland in May.
While Räty has not represented Finland at the World Championship, he has played for his country at the junior level. He was part of two World Juniors teams, including one that won a Silver Medal in 2022. Räty also won a Silver at the World 2018 U-17 Hockey Challenge.
As for this past season, Räty recorded 14 points in 66 games for the Canucks. He also recorded a career-high 165 hits while recording 22 penalty minutes. Where Räty shone this year, however, was in the faceoff dot, as he won 60.5% of his 470 draws.
Finland will play in Group A at the 2026 World Championship. The tournament features two groups of eight, with each team playing seven games in the preliminary round. Finland will kick off their tournament on May 15, 2026 when they face Team Germany.
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