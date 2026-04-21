How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL At The Season End
The 2025–26 NHL season has officially wrapped. Unsurprisingly, the Vancouver Canucks’ team, individual, and goaltending stats don’t particularly stand out in a positive manner compared to the rest of the NHL, though some of their numbers are actually pretty interesting. Here’s how the Canucks stack up to the rest of the NHL at the conclusion of the 2025–26 regular season.
Team Stats
A hot streak on the man-advantage resulted in the Canucks recording a surprisingly-high power play percentage (21.8%) to round out the season. They finished their 2025–26 campaign with the 14th-highest power play percentage in the NHL, with this being their highest-ranked team stat of the year. For reference, the Edmonton Oilers had the highest power play percentage (30.6%) while the Philadelphia Flyers finished the season with the lowest (15.7%).
One other standout team stat for the Canucks, though not in a positive way, was their overall goals-against. Through 82 games, Vancouver surrendered a grand total of 314 goals-against, being the only team in the NHL to hit the 300-mark this year. The next-highest goals-against by any other team was registered by the Toronto Maple Leafs, who had 295 on the season.
Individual Skaters
The final stretch of games for the Canucks helped Filip Hronek shoot up from seventh in the NHL to third in overall minutes played this season with a grand total of 2050:28. Only two players logged more than him — Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider (2104:39) and former Canucks captain Quinn Hughes (2052:34). Further showcasing how many minutes Hronek played in regards to his teammates, Marcus Pettersson logged the second-highest of the Canucks with 1759:07 minutes.
Throughout the season, Jake DeBrusk consistently placed pretty high in shots produced throughout the NHL, placing around the mid-30s to mid-40s. His goal-scoring output compared to the amount of shots he was generating wasn’t overly synonymous, though things picked up towards the end of the season. He finished the season tied for the 35th-most shots taken by a player (219) and ended up tied with Kirill Kaprizov for the third-most power play goals in the NHL with 19. His overall goal count of 23 was tied for the 90th-most in the league.
Goaltender Stats
The fact that Thatcher Demko retains a good chunk of the Canucks’ team-highs in the goaltending department at the end of this season isn’t great given the fact that he last played at the start of January. Were it not for his .895 SV% and 2.90 GAA, Nikita Tolopilo would lead the Canucks’ goaltenders in both SV% (.881%, 60th in NHL) and GAA (3.61, 67th in NHL). Tolopilo currently leads the team in high-danger SV% with .813%, tying him with Connor Hellebuyck for 34th in the league.
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