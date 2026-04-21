How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL At The Season End

Throughout the season, Jake DeBrusk consistently placed pretty high in shots produced throughout the NHL, placing around the mid-30s to mid-40s. His goal-scoring output compared to the amount of shots he was generating wasn’t overly synonymous, though things picked up towards the end of the season. He finished the season tied for the 35th-most shots taken by a player (219) and ended up tied with Kirill Kaprizov for the third-most power play goals in the NHL with 19. His overall goal count of 23 was tied for the 90th-most in the league.