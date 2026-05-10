Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Caleb Malhotra

A deep dive into Brantford Bulldogs center Caleb Malhotra
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is Brantford Bulldogs center Caleb Malhotra, who Vancouver could select third overall.
Malhotra is widely considered one of the best centers available in this year's draft. The 17-year-old had a strong rookie campaign in the OHL with 29 goals and 84 points in 67 games. Listed at 6'1", 182 lbs, Malhotra is the son of current Abbotsford Canucks coach Manny Malhotra.
After an impressive regular season, Malhotra took his game to another level in the playoffs. He scored 13 goals and recorded 26 points in 15 games. Unfortunately, Malhotra's rookie season ended in the OHL Eastern Conference Final, as Brantford fell in seven games to the Barrie Colts.
Malhotra is best described as a two-way center. He can not impact the game at both ends of the ice and has what feels like a never-ending motor. Malhotra leads by example, which is one of the reasons he was named captain of Team CHL for the CHL USA Prospects Challenge.
In the offensive zone, Malhotra's best attribute is his playmaker ability. He likes to have the puck on his stick and can deliver precision passes to open teammates. Malhotra also doesn't hesitate to get pucks on net, as he finished the regular season with an average of just over two shots per game.
One area of Malhotra's game that isn't discussed enough is his skating. He has good speed, which helps him get involved in rush chances. As for the transition game, Malhotra often elects to carry the puck into the zone but also has the awareness to find open teammates skating with speed towards the opposition's blue line.
As of writing, Malhotra has committed to Boston University next season. The left-shot center will be on a stacked team which already includes draft prospects in Haoxi Wang, Viktor Nörringer and Jack Pridham. Playing in the NCAA will be a good test for Malhotra, as it will allow him to battle older and stronger competition.
Depending on how the draft goes, Malhotra may have bragging rights over his dad. Manny was also a top pick, as he went seventh overall to the New York Rangers in 1998. If Malhotra does go high in the draft, he will not only hold bragging rights over his dad but also his Uncle, Steve Nash, who went 15th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft.
Malhotra has the potential to become a top-six player in the NHL. He continued to improve all season, which has now landed him in the top five on mock drafts across the scouting world. With Vancouver in desperate need of young centers, Malhotra could be their first pick of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
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