While Not Playing In 2026, Canucks’ Teddy Blueger Has Represented Latvia In A Few IIHF World Championships

Teddy Blueger represented Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics and has played in three IIHF World Championships.
During his end-of-season media availability, Vancouver Canucks centre Teddy Blueger confirmed that he would not be representing Latvia at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. After missing half of the regular season due to injury, and playing for Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Blueger deduced that missing this year’s tournament is probably for the best.
“It’s been such a long season, such a condensed schedule, and then you’ve got a whole other month till the tournament even begins,” the forward told The Hockey News of his decision at the start of April. “It’s too big of a gap. Then by that time, you either have got to keep training for a month, or [take] a couple weeks off then start training again.”
Blueger’s time at this year’s Olympics was his first time representing Latvia as a member of the Canucks. Previously, his last stint with his country’s team was at the Olympic qualifiers during the 2021–22 season, during which he was named the team’s captain and put up two goals and two assists in three games.
Before the lead-up to the 2026 Olympics, Blueger put together a three-season streak of representing Latvia at the IIHF World Championships. As part of the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, he played at each of the tournaments from 2017 to 2019. The highest that Latvia placed in each of these three tournaments was an eighth-place quarter-final finish in 2018, during which Blueger registered one assist in one game.
Aside from the Men’s World Championship, Blueger has also taken part in U20 World Juniors for Latvia. He has played in two of these tournaments — in 2012 and 2013 — while also joining them for their WJC-20 D1A campaign in 2013–14.
With Blueger not taking part in this year’s World Championship, the only other Canuck who could potentially represent Latvia is Anrī Ravinskis, though the forward was not named to the team's preliminary roster during training camp. The Abbotsford Canucks forward was named to Latvia’s Olympic roster after an injury to Washington Capitals prospect Eriks Mateiko.
Latvia will open their 2026 World Championship campaign with a game against Switzerland on May 16 at 11:20 am PT.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.