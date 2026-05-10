While Not Playing In 2026, Canucks’ Teddy Blueger Has Represented Latvia In A Few IIHF World Championships

Before the lead-up to the 2026 Olympics, Blueger put together a three-season streak of representing Latvia at the IIHF World Championships. As part of the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, he played at each of the tournaments from 2017 to 2019. The highest that Latvia placed in each of these three tournaments was an eighth-place quarter-final finish in 2018, during which Blueger registered one assist in one game.