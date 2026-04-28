Canucks Sign Berard To One-Year AHL Contract

Ben Berard will remain an Abbotsford Canuck for the 2026-27 season.
The Abbotsford Canucks have signed forward Ben Berard to a one-year contract extension, the organization announced earlier today. This deal will keep him in the Canucks organization through the 2026–27 season, making it his second full-season with Abbotsford and third with the organization as a whole.
Berard’s play this season elevated him up to a full-time AHL role after spending most of the season before with the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL. In 63 games this year, Berard put up 20 goals and 17 assists, both of which are career highs. He finished the season tied with Ty Mueller for second in points by an Abbotsford Canuck.
As well as registering new career highs, Berard was named Abbotsford’s representative at the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge. During the weekend’s games, he put together a two-goal, three-assist effort that tied him with Tristan Broz for second among all All-Stars in points through the tournament. He was also named Abbotsford's team MVP at the end of the regular season.
As the Vancouver Canucks make changes to their lineup, likely bringing up some of their youth as they settle into the rebuild phase in the coming seasons, Abbotsford is also expected to see some changes. Berard’s signing will give the team some stability heading into the 2026–27 season.
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