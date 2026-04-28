Legendary Canucks Broadcaster John Garrett Passes Away

Multiple statements have been released honouring Garrett. In one released by the Canucks, Jim Rutherford wrote, "Cheech was a special person and an important part of Canucks history. He loved this team and took great pride in sharing the game with our fans. His personality, insight, and genuine care for the people around him made a lasting impression on our players, staff, and everyone who had the chance to work with him. This is a very difficult loss for all of us, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones"