Legendary Canucks Broadcaster John Garrett Passes Away

John Garrett provided colour commentary for the Vancouver Canucks for 20 years.
The hockey world lost a beloved figure this week as it was announced Tuesday morning that John Garrett had passed away. The 74-year-old began his career as an analyst on Hockey Night in Canada in 1985 and spent 20 years doing colour commentary for the Vancouver Canucks. Before becoming an analyst, Garrett was a goaltender in the NHL, which included playing 56 games with Vancouver.
Multiple statements have been released honouring Garrett. In one released by the Canucks, Jim Rutherford wrote, "Cheech was a special person and an important part of Canucks history. He loved this team and took great pride in sharing the game with our fans. His personality, insight, and genuine care for the people around him made a lasting impression on our players, staff, and everyone who had the chance to work with him. This is a very difficult loss for all of us, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones"
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also released a statement and wrote, "The National Hockey League family is stunned and saddened by the sudden passing of John Garrett, whose astute analysis took fans – particularly in Western Canada – inside our game for the last four decades.
"Following a 13-season career as a goaltender in the WHA and the NHL, Garrett moved into the broadcast booth in 1986 and never left, contributing his encyclopedic knowledge and expert insight to national broadcasts on Sportsnet and local broadcasts for the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and, for two decades, the Vancouver Canucks.
"On a personal note, I always enjoyed catching up with John when our travels around the League intersected – as they did one last time on Friday night in Utah, when he broadcast the Mammoth’s first ever home playoff game. We send our deepest condolences to his family, his friends around the game and his many fans."
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