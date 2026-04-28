Former Canucks In 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Šilovs Keeps The Penguins Season Alive
Artūrs Šilovs and the Pittsburgh Penguins have forced a Game 6.
Artūrs Šilovs has once again proven to be a playoff hero. The former Vancouver Canucks goaltender made 18 saves on Monday as he helped keep the Pittsburgh Penguins' season alive in Game 5. Šilovs made his debut in Game 4 and is now 2-0 in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
If the Penguins are going to pull off the reverse sweep, they will need Šilovs to continue standing on his head. The 25-year-old has stopped 46 of the 50 shots he has faced over the past two games, which is good enough for a .920 save percentage. Šilovs is now 7-5 in his post-season career with a save percentage of .901.
Šilovs continues to come up clutch when his team needs him the most. He helped the Canucks to Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and led the Abbotsford Canucks to a Calder Cup championship last year. Ultimately, if Šilovs can pull off two more wins against the Philadelphia Flyers, he will go down in history as one of the few goaltenders in NHL history who have helped their team erase a 3-0 series deficit.
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