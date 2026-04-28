Former Canucks In 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Šilovs Keeps The Penguins Season Alive

Šilovs continues to come up clutch when his team needs him the most. He helped the Canucks to Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and led the Abbotsford Canucks to a Calder Cup championship last year. Ultimately, if Šilovs can pull off two more wins against the Philadelphia Flyers, he will go down in history as one of the few goaltenders in NHL history who have helped their team erase a 3-0 series deficit.