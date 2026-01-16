The Canucks Could Tie A Franchise Record On Saturday Against The Edmonton Oilers

The first of these four other nine-game losing streaks took place from January 1 to the 18th in 1975. Their first win of the new year came against the Washington Capitals on January 23, in what ultimately ended as a 3–2 game. Interestingly enough, the Canucks actually finished first in the Smythe Division this season with a record of 38–32–10 and a total of 86 points. They placed ninth in the entire NHL by the end of the season, putting them at the exact halfway-mark of the league.