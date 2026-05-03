Daniel & Henrik Sedin Will Represent The Vancouver Canucks At The 2026 NHL Draft Lottery
The 2026 NHL Draft Lottery is scheduled for May 5, 2026.
The Vancouver Canucks are sending two Hall of Famers to represent the organization at the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery. According to a report from Patrick Johnston of Postmedia, Daniel and Henrik Sedin will be the Canucks representatives at this year's draft lottery. The 2026 NHL Draft Lottery is scheduled for May 5, 2026, at 4:00 pm PT.
Vancouver enters the draft lottery with the best odds at first overall. The organization has never selected first, but has made multiple selections in the top three in its history. Daniel and Henrik are two examples of top three picks, as they were selected second and third overall in 1999.
As for the odds, the Canucks have a 25.5% chance of selecting first overall. This comes after Vancouver finished 32nd in the NHL with a 25-49-8 record. This year's draft does not have a consensus first-overall pick, as most draft boards are split between Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg.
The 2026 NHL Draft is scheduled for June 26-27, 2026, in Buffalo. The Canucks currently have 10 picks, including four in the first two rounds. The last time Vancouver held two first-round picks was in 2014, when they selected Jake Virtanen sixth overall and Jared McCann 24th.
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