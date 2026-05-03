'A Tale Of Two Seasons': Manny Malhotra On Tenure Thus Far As Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach

As the AHL is the NHL’s primary developmental league, a number of the roster moves had to do with filling holes in Vancouver’s lineup. The Canucks didn’t make any high-profile free agency moves in the 2025 off-season, choosing instead to promote from within. Aatu Raty, Linus Karlsson, Elias Pettersson, and Max Sasson were all key components for Abbotsford the previous season, who spent most or all of the 2025-26 season with Vancouver. Important players who had spent the previous season split between the two clubs were once again travelling back and forth along the Trans-Canada Highway, like Arshdeep Bains, Victor Mancini, and Jonathan Lekkerimaki. While these players getting NHL experience is a good marker for development, it did leave Abbotsford without their highest scorers and key defensive pieces from their victorious 2024-25 campaign.