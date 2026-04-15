Filip Hronek Named Canucks’ Best Defenceman For 2025–26 Season

Filip Hronek has won the Walter 'Babe' Pratt Trophy for the Canucks' best defenceman in 2025-26.
The fans have spoken: Filip Hronek has won the Walter ‘Babe’ Pratt Trophy for the best defenceman on the Vancouver Canucks during the 2025–26 season. This is Hronek’s first Canucks team award since joining the team via trade during the 2022–23 season.
Despite how the 2025–26 season has gone for the Canucks, Hronek has sat near the top of his team in points with eight goals and 40 assists and counting in 81 games played. He leads Vancouver’s defencemen in points by a wide margin, with Zeev Buium ranking second with five goals and 20 assists.
As well as finding a role as the Canucks’ first-unit power play quarterback, Hronek has also taken on more minutes, averaging nearly 25 minutes played per game this season. The defenceman has taken on a much bigger role with the team since Quinn Hughes was traded back in December, with Hronek even getting an ‘A’ on his jersey as a result.
This is the first time since 2019 that a defenceman other than Hughes has won this award, with Alex Edler being given the title that year. Other winners of this award include Troy Stecher (2017), Ben Hutton (2016), and Chris Tanev (2015).
Last 10 Winners:
2024-25: Quinn Hughes
2023-24: Quinn Hughes
2022-23: Quinn Hughes
2021-22: Quinn Hughes
2020-21: Quinn Hughes
2019-20: Quinn Hughes
2018-19: Alex Edler
2017-18: Alex Edler
2016-17: Troy Stecher
2015-16: Ben Hutton
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