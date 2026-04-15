Longtime Canucks Rival Anže Kopitar Scheduled To Play Final Game At Rogers Arena On Tuesday Night

Anže Kopitar is set to retire at the end of the season.
Few players in NHL history have had as long a career as Anže Kopitar. The Los Angeles Kings captain made his debut during the 2006-07 season and has since skated in over 1,500 regular-season games. During that time, he has won multiple Stanley Cups and a few NHL Awards, while also being a significant pain for the Vancouver Canucks.
Of Kopitar's 1,519 regular-season games, 73 have come against the Canucks. In those games, he has recorded 62 points and picked up five game-winners. Kopitar was also part of the Kings team that upset Vancouver in the 2012 playoffs, which is the same year he would go on to capture his first Stanley Cup.
"He's gifted," said Adam Foote ahead of Kopitar's final game against the Canucks on Tuesday. "He's a true pro. A big, heavy player, consistent. That's what I've talked about, the process. He just comes to work every day, and you do it and grind, and things fall into place for you. That's what a pro does. He was able to win a cup leading that way, and he's been consistent, and that's why he's played the 1500. He takes care of his body. It's no fluke. He put the work in."
One player who has faced off against Kopitar plenty in his career is defenceman Marcus Pettersson. The two have battled 17 times in the regular season, with Kopitar holding a 10-2-5 record against Pettersson. At morning skate on Tuesday, Pettersson took some time to talk about what made Kopitar such a difficult player to match up against.
"Yeah, it's been a huge honour, said Pettersson. "He's one of those guys, where anybody you talk to throughout the league respects him and loves what he brings to the game. And he's got a reputation around him for being one of the best people in the league, too. I know some of the guys in their team, like (Adrian) Kempe, played a couple of worlds with him and stuff like that. And just to be able to talk to him, and every time you bring his name up, it's been spoken about in such a high regard. Whether it's as a person or as a player. I was actually fortunate enough to see him during, I think it was a 2013 lockout when he was in Sweden playing. Saw him one time there. And yeah, just the poise that he has. The heart that he brings on the ice, and the leadership that he exemplifies, is something I think everybody in this league can try and follow. Huge congrats to him, and would be happy to see him go for another long run."
Vancouver's final home game of the season is scheduled for Tuesday night. While the Canucks are locked into their standings position, Los Angeles is fighting for playoff positioning. Game time at Rogers Arena is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
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