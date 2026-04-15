Longtime Canucks Rival Anže Kopitar Scheduled To Play Final Game At Rogers Arena On Tuesday Night

"Yeah, it's been a huge honour, said Pettersson. "He's one of those guys, where anybody you talk to throughout the league respects him and loves what he brings to the game. And he's got a reputation around him for being one of the best people in the league, too. I know some of the guys in their team, like (Adrian) Kempe, played a couple of worlds with him and stuff like that. And just to be able to talk to him, and every time you bring his name up, it's been spoken about in such a high regard. Whether it's as a person or as a player. I was actually fortunate enough to see him during, I think it was a 2013 lockout when he was in Sweden playing. Saw him one time there. And yeah, just the poise that he has. The heart that he brings on the ice, and the leadership that he exemplifies, is something I think everybody in this league can try and follow. Huge congrats to him, and would be happy to see him go for another long run."