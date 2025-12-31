Former Canuck Named To Team Canada Roster For 2026 Winter Olympics

After a strong start to the 2025–26 season, former Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat has officially been named to Canada’s 2026 Olympic roster. This will be Horvat’s first time representing Canada at the Olympics, but not his first time doing-so internationally.

Horvat was drafted ninth-overall by Vancouver in 2013 after the Canucks traded goaltender Cory Schneider to pick higher in the draft. He spent nearly a decade with the Canucks, being named the franchise’s 14th captain at the start of the 2019–20 season and serving in that role until being traded in 2023. Horvat has been a member of the New York Islanders since then.

Horvat has started the season off on a tear, putting together 21 goals and 12 assists in 35 games played. He’d also previously ranked within the NHL’s top-five in goals scored before missing time due to an injury. Despite playing five games less than a good chunk of his teammates, Horvat still ranks first on the Islanders in points.

The 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics will be Horvat’s fourth time representing Canada internationally. His first stint with Canada came in 2013–14, when he scored a goal and two assists during the 2014 IIHF World Junior Championship. He has also gone to the IIHF World Championship twice, — in 2018 and 2025.

Horvat joins a stacked Team Canada roster including players like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Sidney Crosby, who were already named to the roster in June. Other names who were revealed today include Nick Suzuki, Mark Stone, and North Vancouver local Macklin Celebrini.

