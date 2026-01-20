Former Canucks Coach Part Of 2026 BC Hockey Hall Of Fame Class

The BC Hockey Hall of Fame has announced their class of 2026. Among those who will be inducted later this year is former Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green. The others who will join Green are former NHLers Josh Georges and Andrew Ladd, builders Malcom Ashford and Daryl Reaugh and the 2009 and 2010 Vernon Vipers.
Green, who is from Castlegar, BC, started his career in the WHL with the Spokane Chiefs. He recorded 341 points in 283 games, which led to him being drafted 23rd overall in 1989 by the New York Islanders. Green made his NHL debut on November 19, 1992 and scored his first goal on November 21, 1992.
Over his 14-year career, Green played 970 games while recording 455 points. During his career, he also won a World Championship in 1996 and the Spengler Cup in 2007. Green retired from the NHL after the 2006-07 season.
After a few seasons, Green jumped behind the bench in the WHL. He started as an assistant coach with the Portland Winterhawks and led them to the Memorial Cup in 2013. Green then made his way to the AHL, where he became the head coach of the Utica Comets for four years.
Green would eventually get his chance with the Canucks in 2017 and would spend four and a half seasons with the organization. He went 133-147-34 as head coach while also winning 10 playoff games. Green is currently the head coach of the Ottawa Senators and has been behind the bench in Ottawa for two seasons.
