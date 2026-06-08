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Former Canucks Forward Set To Participate In 2026 3ICE World Cup

Adam Kierszenblat
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The 2026 3ICE World Cup will take place in Belfast on July 4th and 5th.

The 2026 3ICE World Cup rosters have been revealed. The tournament will feature eight teams, with Great Britain, USA, Canada, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Germany, and Austria being represented. Each team will have a notable NHLer behind the bench, with Canada being led by Stanley Cup champion and Hockey Hall of Fame defenceman Larry Murphy. 

3ICE is a three-on-three season held in the summer. The World Cup is a break in the schedule where players can represent their countries in a global tournament. 3ICE features two eight-minute periods of continuous play, with the league being operational since 2022.

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Among the players headed to Belfast in July is former Vancouver Canucks forward Jayce Hawryluk. The 30-year-old was named as part of Canada's seven-player roster. Hawryluk played 30 games for Vancouver in 2020-21, during which he scored three goals and recorded five points.

Another familiar name on Canada's roster is Dylan Ferguson. While the 27-year-old never played for the Canucks, he was invited to Training Camp in 2024 on a PTO. This season, Ferguson played for HK Nitra, where he became a Slovakian Extraliga champion. 

Announced Rosters For The 2026 3ICE World Cup:

3ICE GB:

Lucas Brine (G), Harrison Blaisdell, Cameron Briere, Josh Waller, Thomas Freel, Ciaran Long, Bayley Harewood
Coach: Adam Keefe

3ICE USA:

Jeremy Brodeur (G), Eddie Matsushima, Zachary Solow, Hank Crone, Will MacKinnon, Patrick Grasso, Peter Lenes
Coach: Ken Daneyko

3ICE Canada:

Dyan Ferguson (G), Matthew Register, Jordan Southorn, Zach Boychuk, Tag Bertuzzi, Chase Pearson, Jayce Hawryluk
Coach: Larry Murphy 

3ICE Austria:

Rene Swette (G), Michael Kernberger, Niklas Wurschl, Oskar Maier, Lukas Bar, Nico Feldner, Marcel Witting
Coach: Ryan Kinasewich

3ICE Finland:

Kasmir Kaskisuo (G), Teemu Kivihalme, Oskari Laaksonen, Teemu Pulkkinen, Anton Levtchi, Leo Ring, Kristian Tanus
Coach: Raimo Helminen

3ICE Germany:

Niklas Lunemann (G), Colin Ugbekile, Jon Matsumoto, Cedric Schiemenz, Elias Lindner, Louis Brune, Seb Streu,
Coach: Ron Pasco

3ICE Sweden:

Linus Lundin (G), Oliver Kylington, Victor Björkung, Carl Jacobson, Anton Karlsson, Daniel Olsson-Trkulja
Coach: Johnny Oduya 

3ICE Switzerland:

Lucas Rotheli (G), Jorden Gahler, Kay Schweri, Joel Marchon, Livio Truog, Mattheo Reinhard, Sandro Forrer
Coach: Christian Wohlwend

May 3, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Jayce Hawryluk (13) skates during warm up against the Edmonton Oilers in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY SportsMay 3, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Jayce Hawryluk (13) skates during warm up against the Edmonton Oilers in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

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