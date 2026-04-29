Former Canucks In 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Five Players Extend Their Post-Season In Sudden-Death Game 5s

The first players to successfully evade elimination were Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov of the Boston Bruins, who were down 3-1 in their first-round series against the Buffalo Sabres. They kept it close throughout Tuesday's Game 5 matchup as well, with this game going to overtime after Lindholm tied things up for Boston around halfway through the game. David Pastrňák ultimately scored the overtime winner, keeping the Bruins in the series for at least one more matchup.