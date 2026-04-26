New Report Links Oilers Bill Scott To Canucks' Open General Manager Job
Bill Scott is currently the Assistant General Manager of the Edmonton Oilers.
Add another name to the long list of people reportedly getting interviewed for the Vancouver Canucks' open general manager job. On Sunday, John Shannon, who runs the 100% Hockey podcast, posted on social media that Edmonton Oilers Assistant General Manager Bill Scott will have a Zoom interview for the Canucks' open position. Shannon also wrote that Scott had been interviewed for the same position with the Nashville Predators.
Scott has been with the Oilers organization for over a decade. He started as the GM of the Oklahoma City Barons in the AHL during the 2010-11 season, and became Edmonton's AGM in 2014. On top of being an AGM, Scott also spent some time as the Oilers Director of Salary Cap Management.
Scott falls more on the business side compared to the scouting side. As per Edmonton's website, "Scott's responsibilities include player and staff contract negotiations, scheduling, salary arbitration, salary cap management and all day to day administrative duties. He is also the club's liaison to the NHL regarding matters pertaining to the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
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