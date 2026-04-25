Former Canucks In 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Travis Green And The Ottawa Senators Are The First Team Eliminated

While Ottawa was unable to find the back of the net during Game 1 of their series against the Hurricanes, they made things close in a deadlocked Game 2 that saw both teams make the push to double-overtime. A disallowed goal and denied penalty shot opportunity for Carolina gave the Senators a little extra hope, though Jordan Martinook ultimately won Game 2 for the Hurricanes. Game 3 was one-again separated by only one goal, though Carolina managed to squeeze out a regulation win. While today’s game was another close one, Ottawa ultimately wasn’t able to secure a single win this post-season.