Former Canucks In 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Travis Green And The Ottawa Senators Are The First Team Eliminated

Former Vancouver Canucks Head Coach Travis Green and the Ottawa Senators have officially become the first team eliminated from the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Former Vancouver Canucks Head Coach Travis Green and the Ottawa Senators have officially become the first team eliminated from the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Earlier today, the Carolina Hurricanes completed their first-round sweep of the Senators by winning their fourth consecutive game.
While Ottawa was unable to find the back of the net during Game 1 of their series against the Hurricanes, they made things close in a deadlocked Game 2 that saw both teams make the push to double-overtime. A disallowed goal and denied penalty shot opportunity for Carolina gave the Senators a little extra hope, though Jordan Martinook ultimately won Game 2 for the Hurricanes. Game 3 was one-again separated by only one goal, though Carolina managed to squeeze out a regulation win. While today’s game was another close one, Ottawa ultimately wasn’t able to secure a single win this post-season.
Green has been the Senators’ Head Coach for the past two seasons, taking up the role in the 2024–25 season after spending part of the 2023–24 season as Head Coach of the New Jersey Devils. Ottawa has made the post-season in both of the years that Green has been their Head Coach. In nearly five years as the Head Coach of the Canucks, Green’s team only made playoffs once in 2019–20.
While the Senators have no former Canucks on their player roster, Green isn’t the only member of the organization to have worked for Vancouver. Senators Assistant Coaches Nolan Baumgartner and Mike Yeo also spent time with the Canucks in the same roles, while former player Sam Gagner also serves as Ottawa’s Director of Player Development.
On Carolina’s side, Jalen Chatfield, a former Canucks defenceman who spent four seasons in the organization but only one with Vancouver, will be advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Chatfield has been a member of the Hurricanes organization since parting ways with Vancouver after the 2020–21 season and has been with them for their past three post-season runs.
Carolina will now take on the winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers’ series. The Flyers, led by former Canucks Head Coach Rick Tocchet, are currently up 3–0 on the Penguins in the series and could also clinch a spot in the second-round tonight.
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