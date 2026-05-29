Four Nostalgic But Extremely Unlikely Hires The Canucks Could Make

The Canucks appear to be shaping their front-office up with members of their late 2000s and early 2010s teams. These four ex-Canucks are unlikely to join the team, but would fit the team's nostalgic trajectory.
There’s a nostalgic feeling to how the Vancouver Canucks’ new management team is starting to shake out. With Ryan Johnson as the Canucks’ new General Manager, Daniel and Henrik Sedin now co-Presidents of Hockey Operations, Alex Edler reportedly helping out with Vancouver’s development camp, and Manny Malhotra being eyed as the franchise’s next head coach, it appears the Canucks are taking a sentimental route when it comes to forming the leadership behind their next era.
With culture and environment being a priority heading into Vancouver’s first stage of their rebuild, it looks as though the Canucks will be drawing heavily from the experiences faced by those late 2000s to early 2010s teams that took Vancouver to the Stanley Cup Final.
These four players are very unlikely to re-join the Canucks organization at this stage in their careers. However, if they did, they would fit seamlessly with the team’s nostalgic trajectory.
Kevin Bieksa
You knew this one was coming.
While the likelihood of Bieksa leaving his position as a Sportsnet analyst feels highly unlikely at this stage, the Canucks bringing the grizzled defenceman back would make a lot of fans happy. Bieksa evidently still has strong feelings towards the organization that he retired with after signing a one-day contract with them, and paired with the way he speaks of culture in the dressing room, he’d be a great addition to the new-but-familiar look of the Canucks organization.
Alex Burrows
He’s in the Ring of Honour for a reason.
A hard-worker who fought his way up to the NHL, right into a spot on the Sedins’ line, Burrows would be a great coaching hire for the Canucks — regardless of whether he’s an assistant, head coach, or even in Abbotsford. The ex-Canuck currently operates as a player development consultant for the Montréal Canadiens, even getting a shout-out from head coach Martin St. Louis at the beginning of his team’s Eastern Conference Final series.
While Burrows would be a great candidate on paper for the Canucks, there’s a reason why he left his role as assistant coach for the Canadiens — wanting to spend more time with his family. Coming back to Vancouver would only make that more difficult.
Jeff Tambellini
Tambellini was reported to have been part of the Canucks’ GM search at the end of April, though evidently, the former Canuck was not the organization’s final selection.
The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Assistant General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations has spent nearly six seasons in an NHL front-office, as he also put in three years as the Seattle Kraken’s Director of Player Development.
With the Sedins’ promotion causing a noticeable vacancy in the player development space, a former Canuck like Tambellini would be an interesting hire for Vancouver.
Roberto Luongo
The Florida Panthers’ Special Assistant To The General Manager would be an interesting name to add to Vancouver’s organization, especially given that he has now won two Stanley Cups with his current team in his advisor role. A former player whose place in the Canucks’ Ring of Honour has sparked debate, specifically about jersey retirement in this context, Luongo’s name was thrown around during Vancouver’s GM search — though there were no specific reports connecting him to the role.
There’s no secret that a Luongo hire would be fun, but that would require the ex-Canucks goaltender to either move his family back to Vancouver, or return on his own.
Realistically, these four hires are extremely unlikely — but they’re still fun to think about.
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