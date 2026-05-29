New Report Out Of Sweden Indicates That Alex Edler Will Join The Canucks Organization

As per Mattias Oak, "According to information provided to Hockeynews, the plan is for their former Canucks teammate Alexander Edler to help out at this summer's development camp so he will also get a part in the organization." Edler retired from the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings in 2023. On October 11, 2024, Edler signed a one-day contract with Vancouver so he could retire with the Canucks.