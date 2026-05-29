New Report Out Of Sweden Indicates That Alex Edler Will Join The Canucks Organization

Alex Edler could be on his way back to the organization.
A familiar face could be joining the Vancouver Canucks organization. According to HockeyNews.se, Alex Edler is set to return to the organization for which he played 925 games. The article doesn't specify a role, but it does provide an update on when Edler would start.
As per Mattias Oak, "According to information provided to Hockeynews, the plan is for their former Canucks teammate Alexander Edler to help out at this summer's development camp so he will also get a part in the organization." Edler retired from the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings in 2023. On October 11, 2024, Edler signed a one-day contract with Vancouver so he could retire with the Canucks.
Edler played 15 seasons in Vancouver. The 40-year-old defenceman recorded 409 points with the Canucks, which ranks second among defenders in franchise history. Edler recorded an assist on Henrik and Daniel Sedin's final NHL points, and played 12 seasons with Vancouver's new Co-Presidents of Hockey Operations.
The Canucks usually hold their Development Camp a few days after the draft concludes. Over the past couple of years, the camp has taken place at UBC. Vancouver's Development Camp roster usually includes draft picks as well as NCAA free agents.
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