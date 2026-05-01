Former Canucks In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hughes Dominates As Minnesota Advances To Round 2

Former Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is going to the second-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time in his NHL career.
In his first season with the Minnesota Wild, Quinn Hughes is heading to the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Less than six months ago, the star defenceman was still the captain of the Vancouver Canucks, though a shocking Friday-night blockbuster sent him to Minnesota in exchange for Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi, Liam Öhgren, and a 2026 first-round pick.
Now, Hughes is proving why he belongs in the post-season.
The Wild had the opportunity to clinch a spot in the second-round on Thursday night, taking a 3–2 series lead after winning Game 5 by a score of 4–2. After high-powered performances from Wild stars Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, and Brock Faber, it was Hughes’ turn to crank up the engine in a game that would eliminate Dallas from the post-season.
Turn it up, he did.
Hughes made the difference in Game 6 against former Canucks teammate Tyler Myers and Dallas, scoring two of Minnesota’s three even-strength goals and potting an assist on the third. The defenceman also played a hefty 28:55 minutes, though this wasn’t his team’s highest count as Faber registered 29:53.
Minnesota ultimately won by a score of 5–2, elevated by two empty-net goals from Boldy. The result of Thursday’s game sends the Wild to the second-round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015, where they’ll face none-other than the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche. This is only the fourth time in Wild history that Minnesota has made it past the first-round.
The Wild’s win on Thursday night elimiantes former Canucks Myers and Casey DeSmith from contending for the Stanley Cup in 2026. DeSmith did not end up playing in any games during his team’s playoff run this season, while Myers was healthy-scratched in Game 6, missing his first game of this post-season.
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