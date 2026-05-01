Former Canucks Forward Wins 2026 Bruce Boudreau Award

The Bruce Boudreau Award is presented to the most outstanding AHL player not playing on an NHL contract, recognizing their leadership, consistency, and impact on the league.
A former Vancouver Canucks forward has won an award named after a former Canucks head coach. On Thursday, Jayson Megna was named the winner of the 2026 Bruce Boudreau award. As per the AHL, the award "honors the most outstanding American Hockey League player not playing on an NHL contract, recognizing their leadership, consistency, and impact on the league."
Megna is currently in his second season with the Colorado Eagles. The 36-year-old has served as Colorado's captain for the last two years, during which he has recorded 102 points in 134 games. The Eagles are currently in the second round of the playoffs and are getting ready to begin their series with the Henderson Silver Knights.
As for his time with Vancouver, Megna spent two seasons split between the NHL and AHL. He played 59 games for the Canucks, where he recorded four goals and eight points from 2016-18. Megna also played 29 games for the Utica Comets, where he recorded 16 points.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.