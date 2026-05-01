Report: Canucks' Filip Hronek Injured At 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games

According to a report from Czech reporter Zdenek Janda, Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek sustained an injury during Czechia's Fortuna Hockey Games matchup today.
It appears the Vancouver Canucks can't escape bad injury news even during their off-season. According to a report from Czech reporter Zdenek Janda, defenceman Filip Hronek sustained an injury during Czechia's 3-2 win against Finland at the Fortuna Hockey Games earlier today.
In his report, Zdenek also noted that, while Hronek's status currently remains unclear, Czechia Head Coach Radim Rulík is "afraid it might be something more serious" (translated from Czech).
Hronek was notably one of only three players to take part in all 82 games for the Canucks this season, also representing Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics in February. He averaged the most minutes played per game of any Canuck this year, logging approximately 25 minutes per game by the end of the season.
Hronek is one of two current members of the Canucks organization listed on Czechia's roster for the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games. Abbotsford Canucks goaltender Jiří Patera dressed during today's game but did not play.
The 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games resume on Saturday, May 2. Switzerland will face Canucks forward Aatu Räty Finland in the early time slot, while Czechia will play Nils Höglander, Linus Karlsson, Liam Öhgren, and Team Sweden later on in the day.
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