Öhgren Registers Three Points In Sweden’s 8–1 Victory: Canucks At The 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games

Canucks forward Liam Öhgren scored a goal and two assists in Sweden's 8-1 win against Switzerland, while Czechia beat Finland by a score of 3-2.
Six members of the Vancouver Canucks are taking part in the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games this weekend, with April 30 marking the tournament’s first slate of games. On the first day of the Fortuna Hockey Games, Sweden beat Switzerland by a commanding score of 8–1, while Czechia took a narrow 3–2 victory against Finland.
Sweden 8, Switzerland 1
Three Canucks took part in Sweden’s massive win against Switzerland: Nils Höglander, Linus Karlsson, and Liam Öhgren. It was Öhgren who opened the scoring for Sweden in the first period, scoring his first of the tournament and first of what would be three points in this game. The forward also assisted on goals by Sascha Boumedienne (Winnipeg Jets) and Ivar Stenberg during the third period.
Notably, Karlsson started the game on a stacked line featuring top 2026 NHL Draft prospects Stenberg and Viggo Björck (younger brother of Canucks prospect Wilson). The Vancouver forward potted one assist in today’s effort, with this coming off a goal from defenceman Axel Andersson. Sweden’s goaltender, Magnus Hellberg, made 25 saves on 26 shots faced in the win.
Czechia 3, Finland 2
While three Canucks dressed for the tournament’s other game, only two of them actually played. Filip Hronek, wearing an ‘A’ for Czechia, started the game paired with Jiří Ticháček, while Aatu Räty centred Finland’s second line alongside Waltteri Merelä and Patrik Puistola. Abbotsford Canucks goaltender Jiří Patera backed-up Czechia’s goaltender, Josef Kořenář, who stopped 26 of 28 shots faced.
One former Canuck factored into today’s score between Czechia and Finland, as Juho Lammokkio, who played for Vancouver in 2021–22, scored the game-tying goal for Finland to knot things up at 2–2. However, Czech forward Matyáš Filip scored less than 10 minutes later to ultimately win Czechia the game.
Up Next:
May 2:
Switzerland vs. Finland
Czechia vs. Sweden
May 3:
Sweden vs. Finland
Czechia vs. Switzerland
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