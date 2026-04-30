Öhgren Registers Three Points In Sweden’s 8–1 Victory: Canucks At The 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games

Three Canucks took part in Sweden’s massive win against Switzerland: Nils Höglander, Linus Karlsson, and Liam Öhgren. It was Öhgren who opened the scoring for Sweden in the first period, scoring his first of the tournament and first of what would be three points in this game. The forward also assisted on goals by Sascha Boumedienne (Winnipeg Jets) and Ivar Stenberg during the third period.