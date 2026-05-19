Former Canucks In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Pearson, Schenn & Buffalo Eliminated By Montréal

The Canadiens made things close in Game 6, looking as though they would eliminate the Sabres after putting three goals past Buffalo goaltender Alex Lyon during the first period. However, the Sabres roared back to win by a score of 8–3, forcing the series back to Buffalo. Montréal took a quick 2–0 lead in the first period of Game 7, though Buffalo stormed back to tie things at two apiece. During overtime, however, it was Canadiens forward Alex Newhook who beat Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to win the series for his team.