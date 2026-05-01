Former Canucks In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Podkolzin, Dickinson, Lazar, & Edmonton Eliminated By The Ducks

Another former Canuck whose post-season ended on Thursday night was Jason Dickinson. Acquired by the Oilers at the 2026 Trade Deadline, Dickinson played in a total of four games during this series, missing two due to injury concerns. This was not the only injury concern for Dickinson in recent play, however, as the forward missed the final three games of the regular season due to ailments. In his first playoff game with the Oilers, he scored two goals.