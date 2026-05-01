Report: Canucks Forward Nils Höglander Injured At The 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games
Nils Höglander was playing for Sweden at the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games.
Add another Vancouver Canucks related injury to the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games. Just hours after it was reported that Filip Hronek suffered an injury while playing for Czechia, a report surfaced that Nils Höglander was also injured on Thursday. Höglander was playing for Sweden, who were taking on Switzerland in the tournament opener.
The report comes from hockeysverige.se, Uffe Bodin. In a response on "X", Bodin wrote, "Nils Höglander was also injured in Sweden's game against Switzerland." While information from the tournament is limited, Höglander did not record any points in the game.
The Fortuna Hockey Games are used as a training camp for the World Championship. After beating Switzerland 8-1, Sweden still has games scheduled against Czechia and Finland. The 2026 World Championship is scheduled to begin on May 15, with the tournament being held in Switzerland.
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