Former Canucks In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Second Round Update

7 former Canucks players have advanced to the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
While the opening round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs is not over, the NHL is kicking off the second round on Saturday night. Seven of the eight teams have already been decided, with the final slot being filled on Sunday. Here is a look at the seven former Canucks players who have advanced to the second round.
Western Conference:
Quinn Hughes- Minnesota Wild
Quinn Hughes was a difference maker for the Minnesota Wild in the first round. Vancouver's former captain recorded eight points in six games while averaging 31:40. Hughes also finished the series with a plus/minus of +9, which ranks third in the NHL
Nic Dowd & Ben Hutton- Vegas Golden Knights
Nic Dowd, Ben Hutton and the Vegas Golden Knights are once again off to the second round. While Hutton has yet to make his 2026 playoff debut, Dowd played in all six first-round games, where he recorded two goals. Vegas also features John Tortorella, who spent one year as head coach of the Canucks.
Eastern Conference:
Jalen Chatfield- Carolina Hurricanes
The only former player on this list to sweep the first round was Jalen Chatfield. The Carolina Hurricanes defenceman has become a key part of the Hurricanes' roster, averaging 23:15 of ice time per night in the first round. Chatfield also recorded an assist while finishing the series with three hits.
Noah Juulsen- Philadelphia Flyers
Another former defenceman heading to the second round is Noah Juulsen. While he did not play every game for the Philadelphia Flyers, he was still productive with two assists in four games. The Flyers also have Rick Tocchet behind the bench, who coached Vancouver to their last post-season appearance in 2024.
Tanner Pearson & Luke Schenn- Buffalo Sabres
The final two members of this list are Luke Schenn and Tanner Pearson. Neither has appeared for the Buffalo Sabres in the playoffs so far. Both Schenn and Pearson have plenty of post-season experience, as each has lifted the Stanley Cup.
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