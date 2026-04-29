From A Mid-Flight Trade To A Nearly Point-Per-Game, Abbotsford's Jack Thompson Speaks On His Time With The Canucks

“Coming in, they told me just to play and not think too much. I think it’s what I needed, and they pushed me and helped me grow my game in this little bit here, and gave me some confidence and put me in those opportunities to be confident. […] I want the puck on my stick right now, and I think in San Jose, I wasn’t playing quite my style of hockey, and now I feel like I’m getting back to myself, and it’s been nice.”