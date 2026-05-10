Former Canucks In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Tocchet, Juulsen & The Flyers Eliminated By Chatfield & The Hurricanes

Former Canucks Head Coach Rick Tocchet, defenceman Noah Juulsen, and the Philadelphia Flyers have been swept by the Carolina Hurricanes.
Two years after helping the Vancouver Canucks to Game 7 of the second-round during their 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff run, Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach Rick Tocchet has been eliminated from the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tocchet, former Canuck Noah Juulsen, and the Flyers were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in the Division Finals.
Similar to his first full season with the Canucks, Tocchet was able to help the Flyers along to a second-round exit in his first year as Philadelphia’s new Head Coach. This time, however, his team was taken out in only four games during the Division Finals. The final game ended in dramatic fashion, as Jackson Blake scored the overtime winner in a 3-2 victory for the Hurricanes.
Juulsen, who spent four seasons with Vancouver, only ended up playing in one game during the Flyers’ second-round matchup. Earlier on in the post-season, he registered two assists in Game 3 of Philadelphia’s first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Flyers’ second-round loss will send former Canuck Jalen Chatfield and the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Final for the fourth time in the past eight years — and their third in the past four. They have yet to make it past the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs since they won the Stanley Cup in 2006.
Carolina will face the winner of the Montréal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres’ second-round series in the Eastern Conference Final. As of writing, that series is tied 1-1.
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