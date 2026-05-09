Vancouver Canucks Defenceman Victor Mancini Graduates From The University Of Nebraska At Omaha

Victor Mancini is the newest member of the Vancouver Canucks to earn a degree. The 23-year-old recently walked across the stage at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Mancini also graduated Magna Cum Laude, which is awarded to students who "have a scholastic average for their entire undergraduate career of 3.63 or above, but below 3.87".