Vancouver Canucks Defenceman Victor Mancini Graduates From The University Of Nebraska At Omaha

The Canucks defenceman recently walked across the stage and picked up his degree.
Victor Mancini is the newest member of the Vancouver Canucks to earn a degree. The 23-year-old recently walked across the stage at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Mancini also graduated Magna Cum Laude, which is awarded to students who "have a scholastic average for their entire undergraduate career of 3.63 or above, but below 3.87".
On top of finishing his degree, Mancini has continued to develop into a solid bottom-pair defenceman at the NHL level. This past season, he played in 24 games with Vancouver, while collecting three assists. Mancini also suited up for 33 games with the Abbotsford Canucks, where he recorded 12 points.
Mancini also secured his future with the organization by signing a two-year extension in March. The two-year deal will carry a cap hit of $1 million. At the end of the contract, Mancini will be a restricted free agent.
Before making the jump to the pro level, Mancini played three seasons with the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Over his 110 games, he scored four goals and recorded 23 points. Mancini was drafted 159th overall in 2022 by the New York Rangers before being traded to the Canuks in 2025.
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