Abbotsford Canucks Advance To Calder Cup Playoff Division Finals: One Year Ago Today

One year ago today, Abbotsford accomplished something they’d had yet to do through the entire course of their franchise history: advance to the Division Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs. They accomplished this feat by taking down the Coachella Valley Firebirds in four games. Prior to 2025, they had only made it past the first-round of the Calder Cup Playoffs twice, losing to the Calgary Wranglers in 2023 and being swept by the Ontario Reign in 2024.