Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Keaton Verhoeff

A deep dive into University of North Dakota defenceman Keaton Verhoeff
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is University of North Dakota defenceman Keaton Verhoeff, who Vancouver could select third overall.
Verhoeff is one of the top defensemen available in this draft. Listed at 6'3", 208 lbs, the right-shot defender made the jump last season from the WHL to the NCAA. Overall, he had a productive season from a scoring perspective as he finished the campaign with 20 points in 36 games.
Before his time in the NCAA, Verhoeff played for the Victoria Royals. During the 2024-25 season, he recorded 45 points in 63 games before producing 10 points in 11 playoff games. That season, Verhoeff also represented Canada at the U17s and U18s, where he skated away with two Gold Medals.
In addition to playing in the NCAA, Verhoeff represented Canada at three events this year. He was the captain at both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and U18s, while also representing his country at the World Juniors. In the end, Verhoeff skated away with some hardware as he won Bronze at both the World Juniors and Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
What makes Verhoeff effective in the defensive zone is his long reach and big frame. When challenged on the rush, he can knock the puck off the opposition's stick and out of danger. Verhoeff has also shown an ability to win net-front battles despite facing stronger, older competition.
As for the offensive zone, Verhoeff is not afraid to use his powerful shot. He is also a decent playmaker who can find teammates in scoring positions with tape-to-tape passes. Whether on the power play or at even strength, Verhoeff has the ability to create scoring chances in a variety of different ways.
Verhoeff is also strong in the transition game. He often will carry the puck past his own blueline before finding a teammate who is entering the offensive zone with speed. A player who often joins the offensive rush, Verhoeff also has the speed to get back into position if a turnover occurs in the neutral zone.
One of the big questions surrounding Verhoeff is his plans for next season. It would not be surprising to see him return to the NCAA for the 2026-27 season, where he can get more minutes and continue to round out his game before making the jump to the NHL. If Verhoeff develops as projected, he could become a top-pair defenceman who can contribute on both the power play and the penalty kill.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.