In The System: Canucks 2024 Draft Class Prospect Update

Alcos and Kelowna kicked off their post-season run with a first-round matchup against the Kamloops Blazers, who they managed to sweep in four games. Their WHL playoff run ended in the second round when they lost to the eventual WHL champions, the Everett Silvertips. That was not the end of their post-season, however, as Kelowna still took part in the 2026 Memorial Cup as the tournament’s host team. That said, they did not end up winning a game during the competition.