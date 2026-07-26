In The System: Canucks 2024 Draft Class Prospect Update

A 2025–26 season recap of the Canucks prospects drafted in 2024.
Two years have passed since the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Four of the Vancouver Canucks’ five selections in this particular draft are still in the organization, with 2024 third-round pick Melvin Fernström having been traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in January of 2025. Here’s how the 2025–26 season went for the four remaining Canucks prospects drafted in 2024.
Riley Patterson
2024 R4, 125 OVR
Niagara IceDogs, OHL and Abbotsford Canucks, AHL
The 2025–26 season marks Patterson’s final year in the OHL, as the forward is planning on starting his first full pro season come the start of 2026–27. He made his AHL debut for the Abbotsford Canucks on April 10 and played in a total of four games by the end of the regular season. The forward scored his first career AHL goal and assist in the same game, an April 11 matchup against the Calgary Wranglers.
Prior to joining Abbotsford, Patterson rounded out his OHL career with a 40-goal, 44-assist campaign in 60 games with the Niagara IceDogs. He finished the OHL season with the 11th-most points throughout the league, tied with fellow Canucks prospect Caleb Malhotra. Patterson’s 40 goals were also the third-highest scored by any player in the OHL, tying him with Winnipeg Jets prospect Kieron Walton and Kitchener Rangers forward Dylan Edwards.
In the post-season, Patterson and Niagara faced the Canucks prospect’s old OHL team, the Barrie Colts, in their first-round matchup. While the IceDogs fell in five games, Patterson lit the series up with four goals and four assists, including a four-point effort in Game 4.
In an interview with The Hockey News at Canucks development camp, Patterson stated that his goal will be to make Vancouver’s roster and make the jump to pro.
“I’m gonna go to main camp and try to make the NHL. Last year was a good year in junior, and it's my goal. I want to stay up at the big club as long as I can and really open some eyes. I think there's a lot of opportunity. It's a young team, so you’ve just got to go out and put your best foot forward every day.”
Anthony Romani
2024 R6, 162 OVR
Michigan State University, NCAA
The 2025–26 season was Romani’s first in the NCAA, having committed to Michigan State University after four seasons in the OHL with North Bay Battalion and the Barrie Colts. He put together a strong 14-goal, 14-assist effort in 37 games, finishing fifth on his team in scoring behind Philadelphia Flyers prospect Porter Martone, Minnesota Wild prospect Charlie Stramel, Daniel Russell, and Nashville Predators prospect Ryker Lee.
Romani and Michigan State qualified for the 2026 NCAA playoffs after putting together an overall season record of 26–9–2. In the first round, they defeated the University of Conneticut by a narrow 2–1 score. Though he posted one point in his team’s matchup against the University of Wisconsin in the next round, Romani and Michigan State ultimately lost 4–3.
On an individual level, Romani had a pretty solid rookie season in the NCAA. He was named the Hockey Commissioners Association’s (HCA) rookie of the month in December and scored his first career NCAA hat trick on January 30 in a 6–3 win against Penn State University.
Romani will be returning to Michigan State for the 2026–27 season. The forward has yet to sign his entry-level contract with the Canucks.
Parker Alcos
2024 R6, 189 OVR
Edmonton Oil Kings/Kelowna Rockets, WHL
Alcos will be continuing a recent trend seen throughout prospect pools across the NHL come the 2026–27 season, as he will be moving from the CHL to the NCAA to continue his junior career.
The 2025–26 season was Alcos’ final year in the WHL, as he has committed to Quinnipiac University moving forward. This move comes after the defenceman spent the past four seasons in the WHL, predominantly with the Edmonton Oil Kings.
After putting up two goals and 12 assists in 31 games with the Oil Kings in 2025–26, Alcos was traded to the Kelowna Rockets, where he went on to record 16 points in 32 games. He finished the season tied with the third-most points by a defenceman on the Rockets.
Alcos and Kelowna kicked off their post-season run with a first-round matchup against the Kamloops Blazers, who they managed to sweep in four games. Their WHL playoff run ended in the second round when they lost to the eventual WHL champions, the Everett Silvertips. That was not the end of their post-season, however, as Kelowna still took part in the 2026 Memorial Cup as the tournament’s host team. That said, they did not end up winning a game during the competition.
Through nine playoff games, Alcos posted four assists for Kelowna.
Basile Sansonnens
2024 R7, 221 OVR
Lausanne HC, NL
The final prospect selected by Vancouver in the 2024 draft was Sansonnens. The defenceman, who’d spent the 2024–25 season on loan to Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL, returned to Switzerland for the 2025–26 season.
This past year saw Sansonnens take part in his first full season with Lausanne HC of National League, during which he posted three assists in 44 games. This was the defenceman’s first glimpse at pro hockey against all age categories, rather than just juniors, an opportunity of which he was able to glean a fair bit from. He also skated in seven post-season games for Lausanne.
In 2025–26, Sansonnens also represented Switzerland at the U-20 World Junior Championship for the second time in his career. Unlike his last campaign, however, the defensively-inclined defenceman registered his first point at the tournament, scoring a goal and an assist in Switzerland’s five games.
Sansonnens is expected to return to Lausanne for the 2026–27 season.
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