Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Ty Mueller

Grading Canucks forward Ty Mueller's 2025-26 season.
Welcome to the 2025–26 installment of The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks’ Player Report Card Series. Throughout the off-season, THN will conduct a deep dive into how each member of the Canucks performed throughout the 2025–26 season. Today’s article will focus on forward Ty Mueller.
Mueller's 2025–26 Season Review
For the second straight season, Mueller had the chance to play games at the NHL level. He suited up six times for Vancouver, where he averaged 10:51 of ice time per night. The 2025-26 campaign also featured Mueller's first career NHL goal, as he beat Connor Ingram on April 16, 2026.
Mueller spent the majority of the season with the Abbotsford Canucks. He played 61 games and recorded 37 points. The campaign also saw Mueller set a new career high in goals, scoring 16, which ranked third on Abbotsford's roster.
While Mueller only played six games this year in the NHL, he did not look out of place. He won 10 of his 21 faceoffs, generated seven shot attempts and threw five hits. While he still has some work to do before becoming a full-time NHLer, he showed this season that he can be trusted in a limited fourth-line role.
The big question with Mueller is where does he fit next season. Based on his play, it would not be surprising to see the 23-year-old get a few call-ups throughout the year. Mueller also has a strong relationship with Manny Malhotra, which could help influence the amount of opportunities he gets at the NHL level in 2026-27.
Mueller's 2025–26 Letter Grade
Mueller had a strong 2025-26 campaign. He was one of the AHL Canucks' most consistent point producers and put together some impressive performances when called up. Overall, Mueller continues to impress and is turning into a hidden gem from the 2023 draft.
Ultimately, Mueller receives an B- grade for the 2025-26 season.
Canucks 2025–26 Letter Grades
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