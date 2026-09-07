Former Vancouver Canucks Around The World: KHL

A look at some of the former Canucks around the world set to play in the KHL in 2026-27.
Former members of the Vancouver Canucks will take the spotlight in this off-season article series. From those skating with new NHL teams heading into the 2026–27 season to those who are now playing for international clubs, these featured players have skated in at least one game at the NHL level as a member of the Canucks.
Today’s segment will take a look at the former Canucks that are expected to play in the KHL during the 2026–27 season.
*Vitali Kravtsov, Traktor Chelyabinsk: First acquired by Vancouver in 2023, played in 16 games, and went to the KHL that off-season. Spent two seasons with Traktor Chelyabinsk before making his return to North America in 2025–26, where he played in 10 games with the Abbotsford Canucks. Terminated NHL contract to return to the KHL for 2025–26. Currently listed as injured heading into the 2026–27 season.
Sheldon Rempal, Salavat Yulaev Ufa: Played in one game for the Canucks in 2021–22 after signing with the team in free-agency in 2021. Scored 33 goals and 36 assists in 55 games with Abbotsford during that season. Signed with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2022 before heading to the KHL in 2024–25. Signed with the Washington Capitals in 2025–26 but returned to the KHL during the year.
*Tyler Graovac, HC Lada Togliatti: Played for the Canucks from 2019–20 to 2020–21, skating in a total of 22 games. Went to the KHL in 2021 and has since played for Dinamo Minsk (2021–22), Vityaz Moscow Region (2022–23), Admiral Vladivostok (2023–24), Kunlun Red Star (2023–24 to 2024–25), and Lada Togliatti. Has yet to sign a contract for the 2026–27 season.
Josh Leivo, Avangard Omsk: Traded to Vancouver in December of 2018. Put together a career-high season with the Canucks in 2019–20, scoring seven goals and 12 assists in 36 games. Played for the Calgary Flames and St. Louis Blues before heading to the KHL.
Nikolay Goldobin, SKA St. Petersburg: Sent to Vancouver in exchange for Jannik Hansen in March of 2017. Played in 114 games with the Canucks, putting up a career-high of seven goals and 20 assists in 63 games in 2018–19, before returning to the KHL in 2020–21.
Justin Bailey, Barys Astana: Spent 19 games with the Canucks throughout the 2019–20 to 2021–22 seasons, predominantly playing for then Vancouver AHL-affiliate the Utica Comets. Skated with the Bakersfield Condors, San Jose Sharks and Barracuda, and San Diego Gulls after. Signed with Barys Astana during the 2026 off-season.
Nikita Tryamkin, Avtomobilist Yekaterinberg: Played in his lone two NHL seasons with the Canucks in 2015–16 and 2016–17. Skated in a total of 79 games during that span of time. Now heading into his 10th-consecutive season with Avtomobilist Yekaterinberg and the 14th of his career.
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