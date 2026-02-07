Canucks Rookies Have Been A Bright Spot Throughout 2025–26

In a season filled with disappointment, it’s the ideal set of players who have provided the most positivity for the Vancouver Canucks; their rookies. Given the fact that this franchise’s future will likely be driven by a big chunk of these players, this can mean nothing but good things. If positive things keep going the way they have been for these Vancouver rookies, then the Canucks will be in good hands throughout the long-term future.
No Canuck has more 5-on-5 points than Linus Karlsson, who has scored nine goals and 11 assists in those situations. Despite bouncing around throughout Vancouver’s lineup this season, the forward has been one of the Canucks’ most consistent point producers, tallying a total of 11 goals and 13 assists. Karlsson’s play this season earned him a two-year contract extension, which he signed in January, as well as some looks on Vancouver’s first-unit power play. The forward is one who works his hardest and does what he needs to in order to find success at the NHL level.
When Tom Willander made his NHL debut on October 28, many believed it’d be a one-off, and that he’d be back with the Abbotsford Canucks soon after. This isn’t a slight to Willander, but rather in consideration to his young professional career that only started this season. However, Willander has impressed so much that he’s played himself into a solid spot in Vancouver’s D-core, even serving as the quarterback on their first-unit power play for an extended period of time. While it was never a question in the first place, if anything, Willander’s play this season has only solidified the fact that he needs to be part of Vancouver’s future moving forward.
The Canucks received a valuable package of prospects and future potential when they traded Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild back in December. While Marco Rossi and Zeev Buium may have initially been the most noted names returning in the deal, Liam Öhgren has since proven himself as a big piece in this blockbuster deal. The forward’s no-quit motor and high-energy style of play has made him a mainstay in the lineup. The fact he’s been solid defensively doesn’t hurt, either. With connections throughout the organization and a positive first-impression, Öhgren’s first 26 games as a Canuck have gone excellently.
Buium’s time with the Canucks has been filled with promise. Offensively, the defenceman has shown great potential and has even been given a good chunk of power play minutes to try and elevate that. While the defensive side of his game could still use some work, this isn’t a bad thing. After all, Buium only just turned 20 at the start of December and is still in the midst of his first NHL season. If there’s any time for him to be making mistakes, it’s now. With more NHL playing time, Buium will be able to apply his experience towards fixing past mistakes — something that will ultimately impact his play for the better in the long run.
Jonathan Lekkerimäki got his first taste of NHL action last season, playing in 24 games and scoring three goals and three assists. Since then, it’s clear he took his experiences in the NHL and AHL and applied them to his game. A 10-goal run in 16 games with the Abbotsford Canucks brought Lekkerimäki back up to the NHL this season, where he’s played with the confidence and shot of a top-six sniper in the making. While it’s unclear how long he could be with the Canucks for this season, Lekkerimäki’s goal-scoring efforts have shown lots of promise for the future.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.