Canucks Rookies Have Been A Bright Spot Throughout 2025–26

Buium’s time with the Canucks has been filled with promise. Offensively, the defenceman has shown great potential and has even been given a good chunk of power play minutes to try and elevate that. While the defensive side of his game could still use some work, this isn’t a bad thing. After all, Buium only just turned 20 at the start of December and is still in the midst of his first NHL season. If there’s any time for him to be making mistakes, it’s now. With more NHL playing time, Buium will be able to apply his experience towards fixing past mistakes — something that will ultimately impact his play for the better in the long run.