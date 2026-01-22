It’s Been 82 Games Since The Canucks Dealt J.T. Miller To The New York Rangers; Who Won The Trade?

If using just O’Connor as a roughly approximated value gauge for the first-round pick, simply based on his performance this season compared to Pettersson’s, Vancouver gets the slight edge in terms of the trade’s success. While Miller is still the overall better player compared to what the Canucks got back in return, Vancouver has retained nearly all of the assets they acquired from this deal. Mancini looks to be an organizational staple in the coming years, O’Connor has performed well both offensively and defensively throughout this season, and Chytil has brought speed to the lineup when he’s been in. Because of this, Vancouver currently gets the slight edge over the Rangers in this deal — but not by very much.