‘It’s Hard To Be Ignorant Of An Internal Candidate’: Canucks GM Ryan Johnson Discusses Where Malhotra Fits Into Head Coach Vacancy

“He showed the type of coach and person he is, not by winning a championship, it was navigating what he did last season with all the injuries,” Johnson noted. “He just never had a full team on the ice, but to see that, when you can rely on the foundation of the consistent environment and the coaching through the worst of times, and really continue to propel players forward, even though the wins and losses aren’t there, it tells you a lot about about him.”