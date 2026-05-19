Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: William Håkansson

A deep dive into Luleå HF defenceman William Håkansson
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is Luleå HF defenceman William Håkansson, who Vancouver could select 24th overall.
If the Canucks want to add more size on the blue line, Håkansson could be their guy. Listed at 6'4", 207 lbs, the left-shot defender is considered one of the top shutdown defencemen in the draft. Despite being only 18, Håkansson has plenty of pro-level experience, as he played most of the 2025-26 season in the SHL and HockeyAllsvenskan.
Over his 22 games in the SHL, Håkansson recorded two assists while averaging 9:09 of ice time. He also finished with eight hits and eight blocked shots. As for the HockeyAllsvenskan, Håkansson finished with four points and 39 penalty minutes in 16 games.
Håkansson was also named to Team Sweden for the 2026 World Juniors. In seven games, he recorded two assists while averaging 14:20 of ice time. Sweden would end up winning the Gold Medal, with Håkansson logging 13:13 of ice time in the final.
As for next year, Håkansson is scheduled to play another year in the SHL for Luleå HF. This season, Luleå HF reached the SHL semi-finals before being eliminated by league champions Skellefteå AIK. Håkansson is also projected to play a key role for Sweden at the 2027 World Juniors in Edmonton and Red Deer.
When it comes to Håkansson's game, it is anything but complicated. He is a physical defenceman who can shut down cycles with both his body positioning and stick placement. Håkansson also demonstrated that he can win net-front battles against older and stronger competition while clearing shooting lanes for his goaltender.
As for the offensive zone, Håkansson has shown a willingness to try to get shots on goal. He had a goal, an assist, and three shots on goal in a Champions League game back in November, and a two-assist, three-shot game back in April while playing for Sweden at the U20 level. While Håkansson may not be a regular point producer, he does find ways to get on the scoresheet occasionally.
Lastly, Håkansson's skating stands out. He can match the opposition stride for stride when defending in the transition game and can win races to loose pucks. If Håkansson can continue to improve his skating, it will go a long way in helping him adjust to the smaller ice surface in the NHL.
While Håkansson may not have eye-popping offensive numbers, he should provide plenty of value to whatever organization selects him. He has the potential to develop into a strong penalty killer, as well as an anchor for a more offensively-minded defence partner. Adding a prospect like Håkansson to Vancouver's system would give the organization more depth and size on the blue line when he eventually moves to North America.
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